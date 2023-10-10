The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Challenge your perception, mesmerize your senses and unlock your creativity at the Museum of Illusions.

“The Museum of Illusions Dallas is like no place you’ve been before,” the website said. “We are a one-of-a-kind edutainment destination where you can immerse yourself in in the wonderful world of illusions! Guests will enjoy more than 40 visual and educational exhibits featuring holograms, stereograms, optical illusions, and immersive rooms that are designed to tease the senses and trick the mind.”

Immerse yourself in mind-bending optical illusions, visual tricks and hands-on interactive displays.