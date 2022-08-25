DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve always wanted to fly private, but it’s not quite in the budget, there is a semi-private option that flies out of a private hangar in Dallas Love Field Airport.

It’s called JSX and it offers a semi-private, simple and seamless way to fly. You don’t have to worry about getting to your flight two hours early nor do you have to wait in long TSA lines.

With JSX you valet your vehicle and just stroll in 20 minutes before your flight. Once you show up all you need to do is walk through their seamless, non-invasive security; and you’re all set.

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo got a tour of what you can expect from the airline. Watch the video player above for more.