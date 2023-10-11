The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fans of the “Man in Black” can experience the music of Johnny Cash like never before.

Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience, will be at Bass Hall on October 28 at 7:30 P.M.

Credit: Bass Hall

“With video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync. This concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the TV show and highlight the spirit of the legend by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes. Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including Folsom Prison Blues, Ring of Fire, and I Walk the Line, and share stories of people he met along the way whose causes he championed–the working man from all walks of life. Plus, onstage male and female singers will split vocal duties performing their own takes on Cash hits,” the Bass Hall website said.

Tickets start at $39.