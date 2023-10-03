The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Think an outdoor bar can’t work in the winter? Think again.

Waterproof, the rooftop lounge at the Statler hotel, will transition into Winterproof for the winter season, with outdoor snowglobes and heated cabanas available starting November 22 through February 11. Take in the expansive, breathtaking views of Downtown Dallas without sacrificing comfort in the cold.

Guests at Winterproof this year will be transported directly to the Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory, with special menus featuring creative cocktails and a brand-new afternoon tea.

For those visitors who want a little magic in their mixology, Winterproof offers The Golden Ticket, a new menu of carefully curated craft cocktails based upon the beloved Roald Dahl work and its characters. Featured cocktails include:

Gingerbread Espresso Martini: Ketel One vodka, gingerbread syrup, coffee liqueur, cold brew

Willy Wonka’s Passion Fruit Margarita: Tequila, Patron Citronage, passion fruit reduction, fresh lime juice, agave syrup

Chocolate Factory Old Fashioned: Bourbon, Aztec chocolate bitters, orange bitters, simple syrup

The Violet Beauregarde: Gin, lavender honey syrup, blueberry reduction, fresh lemon juice

Charlie’s Peach & Rosemary Mule: Grey Goose White Peach & Rosemary Vodka, fresh lime juice, ginger beer

Pumpkin Spice Oompa Loompa: Vodka, Kahlua, pumpkin spice cream

Just What the Dr. Wilbur Wonka Ordered: Pear nectar, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, dry champagne

Grandpa Joe’s Spiked Eggnog: White rum, amaretto, house made eggnog, dusted nutmeg

Veruca’s French 76: Vodka, Heering cherry liqueur, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, Champagne

The Gene Wilder: Tequila, orange liqueur, rosemary simple syrup, sparkling water

There are two sizes of private snow globes available. Small globes, which seat up to four people, are available to reserve with two-hour food and beverage minimums starting at $200. Larger globes fit up to six people and start at $300 per two-hour reservation.

The cabanas, which accommodate up to 6-8 people, have been reimaged with themed décor. They can be reserved with prices ranging from $350-550. Guests not seeking a snow globe experience can purchase General Admission, which is free before 3 p.m. on weekdays and ranges from $10-15 evenings and weekends.

Willy Wonka’s Edible Tea

On weekends, from November 25 – December 31, Winterproof will offer Willy Wonka’s Edible Tea from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays. Tea reservations are $58 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. The menu for Willy Wonka’s Edible Tea includes:

“It’s always Tea Time” – Includes two tea pairings:

Earl grey tea – Sweet and malty black tea with citrusy bergamot

Breakfast blend tea – Sweet and malty black tea, with a deep satisfying body

Crimson tea – Caffeine-free infused with hibiscus, lemongrass and citrus

Organic Blend 333 Tea – Caffeine-free infused with rosehips, peppermint and chamomile

Spiced Chai tea – Rich black tea blended with flavors of cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and clove

“Got to go forward to go back… better press on:”

Egg salad on a mini croissant

Chicken salad on Petit Pains au Lait

English cucumber with whipped dill cream cheese on brioche

Pimento Cheese on 9-grain bread

“Don’t forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he wanted….He lived happily ever after.”

Daily selection of assorted mini scones served with house-made jams, jellies and Devonshire cream

“The Candyman can…”

Mini raspberry cupcake

Goat cheese cranberry panna cotta

Chocolate-dipped shortbread cookies

Lemon curd tart

Guests will also receive a complimentary glass of rosé, champagne or sparkling cider (non-alcoholic).

Reservations for snow globes, cabanas and Willy Wonka’s Edible Tea can be made here.