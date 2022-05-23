DALLAS (KDAF) — Time to bring out the bug spray! As temperatures rise, mosquito season begins in North Texas.

Just for some insult to injury, a new study from Orkin says Dallas ranks 6th in all of the U.S. for cities with the most residential and mosquito treatments. Ugh!

“We’re already fighting the mosquito front by helping protect customers across the country with our mosquito services, but we’re committed to doing more,” Freeman Elliott, President, Orkin, said in a press release.

Orkin is a provider of pest control services which include mosquitos, ants termites, cockroaches and more.

Here are their top 10 cities with the most treatments:

Los Angeles Chicago New York Washington D.C. Atlanta Dallas Detroit San Francisco Miami Philadephia

For the full report, click here.