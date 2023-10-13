The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Make T-Swizzle proud.

As many Swifities know the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie was released early, meaning the Swifities will be taking over the block this weekend. But will they also be taking over a tattoo parlor?

Yes, you read that right one tattoo parlor in Dallas will be offering tattoos for the Swifties all weekend long. Tattoo artist, Ari Beauregard of the Lone Star Tattoo Shop, will be running a Taylor Swift $89 flash day on Oct. 13 (Taylor’s lucky number) and through the weekend.

It’s a $13 deposit and $89 for a Taylor Swift Eras-inspired Tattoo. You’re paying for a 30 min- time slot so one tattoo per customer.

What a cool way to show your love for a pop icon!

RECENT: Friday the 13th is the best day to get a Tattoo