DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for a Halloween party with good food, good drinks, and some spooky activities, stop by Ida Claire for their Halloween Soiree.

On Sunday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to close, guests at Ida Claire can get a tarot card reading, participate in a costume contest, watch a silent movie, and listen to some good tunes from a live DJ.

Ida Claire mixologists have also created three themed cocktails that are sure to scare: the Zombie-tini, the Grave Digger, and the Golden Goblin.

The event is sponsored by Ghost Tequila & Sazerac.