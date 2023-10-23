The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex introduces “Get Something Good for Being Bad” with their Naughty Burrito and Holy Water cocktail this spooky season.

Calling all sinners to brunch at Joe Leo on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. Now through the end of 2023, order the Naughty Burrito or Holy Water during Brunch and get a $25 coupon for your next visit (1 per table, per visit).

Naughty Burrito, $16.49: Filled with scrambled eggs, cheese, refried beans, jalapeño-cheddar sausage, hashbrowns

Holy Water, $10.99: Socorro Blanco, chamoy, club soda

Don’t miss this wicked good deal. Stop by Joe Leo on Fitzhugh Ave to try it for yourself!