DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year has started! Get out and explore the world around you!

Many attractions are offering free to discounted admission rates, including all national parks, according to the National Park Service.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park is located in West Texas. Getty Images.

Six days in 2024, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone:

According to MoreThanJustParks.com, here are some national park sites that are close to Dallas:

List Of National Park Sites Near Dallas

Big Bend National Park.

Big Thicket National Preserve.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park.

Hot Springs National Park.

Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

So now that you have the dates and locations, start planning your nature excursion!