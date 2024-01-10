The video above is from a previous segment.
DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year has started! Get out and explore the world around you!
Many attractions are offering free to discounted admission rates, including all national parks, according to the National Park Service.
Six days in 2024, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone:
- January 15: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
- April 20: First day of National Park Week
- June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day
- August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
- September 28: National Public Lands Day
- November 11: Veterans Day
According to MoreThanJustParks.com, here are some national park sites that are close to Dallas:
- Big Bend National Park.
- Big Thicket National Preserve.
- Guadalupe Mountains National Park.
- Hot Springs National Park.
- Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.
So now that you have the dates and locations, start planning your nature excursion!