DALLAS(KDAF)—This morning, temperatures were in the 60’s but will increase later in the afternoon to the 70s and 80s. Later in the week, we are expecting rain in several areas throughout North Texas and a thunderstorm on Friday.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Thunderstorm chances will return late Friday with the next cold front. The front (and chances for storms) will arrive along the Red River by early afternoon, the I-20 corridor around evening rush hour, and across Central Texas late Friday evening and overnight Friday night. Some storms may become severe with large hail and damaging winds. Widespread flooding is not expected, but a few spots may experience minor flooding due to locally heavy rain in the stronger storms. We will continue to gather new data as it arrives, so check back for updates whenever you can”.

It will be mild tonight with temperatures in the 60s and no strong winds.

NWS Fort Worth said, “After a wet start to the week, North and Central Texas will see a brief precip-free period beginning today with light northerly winds and near to slightly below normal temperatures as readings top out in the low to mid-80s. Temperatures will again fall into the low 60s overnight as light northeast winds become more easterly/southeasterly”.

This weekend, you can expect nice weather with cooler nights starting on Friday. The weekend will be mostly dry across North Texas, but there is a chance of rain on Sunday.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Nice weather is in store for the weekend following the passage of Friday night’s cold front. Lingering showers across Central & East Texas Saturday morning should move out by midday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. There is a slight chance of rain across the far west counties on Sunday, but most areas will remain dry”.

