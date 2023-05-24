DALLAS(KDAF)—Today’s temperatures are in the 70s with cloudy skies and a cool breeze. It is not expected to rain in North Texas, but more rain is expected in Central Texas. There is a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow but no severe weather.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Today will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs rising into the low 80s across much of the region. There is a low chance for a few isolated showers and storms during the day across portions of North and Central Texas. Additional thunderstorms are expected to move into our western zones later tonight into Thursday morning. The severe potential looks low, but gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible primarily west of Highway 281”.

On Thursday, a thunderstorm will bring rain and strong winds, as of right now it is not severe but there will be updates tomorrow.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Thunderstorms will again be possible Thursday and Thursday night, particularly west of I-35, but then we should see a lull in storm chances through the weekend. Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year. No severe weather is expected”.