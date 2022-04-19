DALLAS (KDAF) — Country Music superstar Garth Brooks is coming to town this summer and all the tickets left for his Stadium Tour at AT&T Stadium are standing room only.

Get ready fans, because the sale of those tickets will go down at 10 a.m. CT. You will be able to join a waiting room at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks at 9:30 a.m. for your shot to be first in line.

The concert will be rain or shine on Saturday, July 30 starting at 7 p.m. You’ll have three ways to buy these standing room only tickets:

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784 The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

No advance box office sales. Standing room ticket price is set at $50 all-inclusive.