The Fairy Tale Closet began in 2014 and is restocked each year with donations from hundreds of individuals and organizations,

DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you say yes to the prom dress? Well, The Dallas Library is giving high schoolers a chance to do so.

The Dallas Library is hosting its Fairy Tale Closet event, to help high schoolers make their special night worry-free.

The library is asking residents to bring used and clean prom dresses. If you can’t bring dresses, you can bring suits, and accessories, and even help with tickets to the prom for students who may not be able to afford them.

Event coordinators said it’s an opportunity for the community to come together and help make these young people’s dreams come true.

According to the library, they are expecting at least 250 kids to take advantage of the Fairy Tale Closet this year and requesting donors to give dresses that are plus size especially.

According to their website, as part of the program, Dallas-Fort Worth students in 9th through 12th grades are able to schedule appointments to pick out their favorite gowns, suits, shoes, and more for free. Students that are plus-size and LGBTQ+ are welcome. In addition, students without an appointment can look through the closet on March 17 to 25 from 10 am to 2 pm.

If you would like to know how you can donate make sure to visit their website.