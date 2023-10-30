The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready to sample brews from some of the best breweries in town at the Dallas Brew Fest!

“The Dallas Brew Festival will take place throughout Old City Park on Nov. 11 from noon to 5pm. The event will feature over 50 breweries and 150 beers, as well as food trucks, 80s and 90s cover bands, lawn games and more. Admission includes samplings from participating breweries,” the website said.

Choose from general admission, early admission, or VIP admission:

General Admission: $50, from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. Includes beer samples with access throughout Old City Park. Food is sold separately.

Early Admission: $65, from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. Provides attendees with an added hour and specialty beers for the first hour.

VIP Admission: $90, from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. Includes all the benefits of early admission, plus an added hour from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. and commemorative glass.

Get your tickets here for a guaranteed good time.