DALLAS (KDAF) — Pasta pairs well with the fall season, and what better way to celebrate the change of the season?

Italian grocery store and eatery, Eataly wants to celebrate with you with their annual All You Can Eatly: Fall for Dallas.

” For one night, our marketplace will be closed to the public and open to ticketholders who can experience the finest Texas has to offer! Enjoy more than 50+ Italian wines, bites from local restaurants like Loro, Asian Mint, Revolver Taco Lounge, Pizza Leila, and more, over a dozen bars with cocktails and beers,30+ food stations of Eataly favorites, and so much more!” their website read.

A $125 general admission ticket will give you access to 25+ tasting stations, access to alcoholic beverages chef demonstrations and more. For more information, visit here.