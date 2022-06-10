DALLAS (KDAF) — Fireworks and celebrating the United States of America go hand and hand every year during the first week of July as Americans celebrate their Independence Day on July 4.

However, the city of Addison is bringing the celebration a day early, “For more than three decades, one of the nation’s most impressive and unique Independence Day celebrations has been held in the North Texas town of Addison. While 4.4 square-mile Addison is only home to 16,000 residents, more than a half-million guests from across the nation come to celebrate Addison Kaboom Town! each July 3.”

The 25-minute-long fireworks show will come after some music performances in Addison Circle Park. “The spectacular show has been ranked as one of the top fireworks displays in the country by People.com, the American Pyrotechnics Association, Yahoo, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal and Travel + Leisure Magazine.“

Here’s what you can expect from Kaboom Town on July 3 from 5-11 p.m. at Addison Circle Park:

5 p.m. – Addison Circle Park gates open; Razzmajazz Dixieland Band performs

6 p.m. – The Walton Stout Band performs

7:30 p.m. – Addison Airport Airshow begins

8 p.m. – Presentation of the Colors and National Anthem

8:30 p.m. Jordan Kahn Orchestra performs

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks show

10 p.m. Jordan Kahn Orchestra performs

The event says, “Memorable views can be found from anywhere in Addison, but special watch parties hosted by many of Addison’s more than 180+ restaurants and 22 hotels offer spectators a unique viewing experience. A complete list of watch parties will be available on the website closer to the event.”