DALLAS (KDAF) — Many Americans are looking for side hustles that will help them stay afloat in the ever changing economy. Favor has announced a new job opportunity to make money with the delivery app.

An “Order-In Expert” or Chief Tastings Officer will be responsible for sharing their expertise on the best foods to order around Texas. Favor is now accepting applications for this paid contract position which can be performed in the comfort of your home.

They are looking for ten foodies who are open to making $1,000 per assignment as compensation for ordering 10+ dishes to taste-test and complete short reviews and tasting notes.

This isn’t the delivery app’s first time opening up positions for food experts. Last year, Chris Flores became the first-ever Chief Taco Officer. Favor is continuing the effort to showcase locally owned and operated restaurants in the area with its new position.

If you feel like you have what it takes and you are located in the Lonestar state, apply and submit the short form here.

In celebration of Flores’ promotion and 10 years of Favor delivering Texas favorites for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the on-demand delivery service is also offering Texans $10 off delivery fees with the code FAVORCTO1 now through Nov. 16, 2023.