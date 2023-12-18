The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you a die-hard football fan? Do you know the ends of outs of all things the NFL? Well, Oddspedia may have a job for you.

One lucky NFL fan will be paid $10,000 to cover the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The fan would cover things like Usher’s first song, the national anthem, the color of Gatorade, and more.

“Do you want to fly over for the first-ever Big Game in Las Vegas and party on the Strip? Do you want to throw a massive Super Bowl party? The sky is truly the limit when you enter for a chance to become Oddspedia’s Official Novelty Bets Analyst,” the application read.

Do you think you have what it takes? Apply here.