DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays are here! What does that mean? That means more events in the DFW area bringing you nothing but Christmas cheer.

That also includes events from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, like their Family Christmas Pops events, which will feature the Dallas Symphony Children’s Chorus.

Kids will be able to get into the Christmas spirit with a photo opportunity with Santa and a very family-friendly performance. You have two times to see the performance, Dec. 2, and the following Saturday, Dec. 9.

Tickets are currently $60.

DSO will also be doing more events this year for the holidays, including their Country Christmas (Dec. 6) and the Polar Express in Concert Dec. 15-17). Findout more about the events on Dallas Symphony Orchestra website.

Find more information about the Family Christmas Pops event here.