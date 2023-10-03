The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for seasonal cocktails, look no further than Bar Louie’s limited-time cozy cocktail with a unique spin on pumpkin spice.

Bar Louie’s Fall Spiced Old Fashioned is the ultimate autumn elixir. Crafted with the rich and robust character of Maker’s Mark bourbon, the warm embrace of pumpkin spice, orange bitters and garnished with an orange peel and cinnamon stick, the Fall Spiced Old Fashioned is the perfect way to toast to the season. Enjoy this fall-forward take on a mixology classic for $11, all day, every day from October 1 to November 30.

In addition, Bar Louie is also introducing the Louie’s Cosmo as their featured Martini of the Month for October. The Louie’s Cosmo is made with Absolut Citron, O3 Liqueur, simple syrup, lime, cranberry, and a lemon twist.

As part of their ongoing Cocktails for a Cause program, Bar Louie is donating $1 to No Kid Hungry for every rotating Martini of the Month sold through the end of the year.