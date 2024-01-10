The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Jump in loser, we’re going to events and taking advantage of deals to celebrate the release of the new Mean Girls Musical.

Jan. 10 | Galleria Dallas hosts ‘Mean Girls’ skate night on Wednesday

On Wednesdays, we wear pink and skate with all the cool girls. Mean Girls Skate Night will be held at the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center. Tickets can be purchased for $12 + $5 to rent skates.

Jan. 11 | Sweet Tooth Hotel Mean Girls Party

The Sweet Tooth Hotel will host a totally fetchin’ Mean Girls trivia party. Be there or be square. Buy your tickets here.

Jan. 13 | Mesa Mezcal – Mean Girls Movie Release Happy Hour

Mesa Mezcal will be hosting a fab happy hour event celebrating the release of the new Mean Girls movie! Grab your squad and head over to Mesa Mezcal for a night filled with fun and nostalgia.

Any participating Cinepolis

Upgrade your bottomless soda with a limited Edition Mean Girls $20 cup.