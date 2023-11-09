The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready for a holly jolly afternoon of holiday cheer at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art!

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Carter members with a Family add-on can bring the children in their life to celebrate the holiday season with winter-themed activities.

During Merry Members, children of all ages and their families can enjoy an exclusive afternoon of frosty fun at the Carter. Take your annual holiday photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy milk and cookies in the Lounge, create your very own winter-themed artwork for the holiday season, and more!

Merry Members is free for members with a Family add-on. Not yet a member? Join by November 25 with the family add-on online at cartermuseum.org/Membership to attend Merry Members and enjoy a year of Carter member perks.