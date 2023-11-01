The above video is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Move over Halloween! Christmas is on its way and the Dallas Cowboys want to celebrate with you!

The Dallas Cowboys host their seventh annual Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star in Frisco every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m. from Nov. 17 through Dec. 16.

“An electrifying 20-minute show that ignites The Star with a powerful mix of game day excitement and Christmas cheer on Tostitos Championship Plaza. The show kicks off with a dazzling performance by the world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, followed by the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot LED Christmas tree by a Dallas Cowboys football legend,” the website read.

This event is free and open to the public. Parking is free and available onsite.

