The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Coined “America’s very best small film festivals,” the Oak Cliff Film Festival is back for its 11th year.

The festival will showcase the best of the best in the community June 20 through June 23, including art, restaurants, bars and small businesses.

Oak Cliff Film Festival was founded in 2011 as a regional film festival in Dallas as a program of the Oak Cliff Film Society.

Categories include Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Shorts.

The Oak Cliff Film Festival, in proud partnership with Amazon, The Richards Group and For Oak Cliff, also hosts a free filmmaking workshop for local high school students.

The student workshop took place over the course of three days. It will probably return again next year (fingers crossed!)

Workshops will be lead by Eric Jewell, Department Chair at Mediatech Institute and will cover all the fundamentals of filmmaking from writing, producing, directing and post-production.

Submissions are open for the film festival, get updates on all information, here.