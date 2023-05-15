DALLAS(KDAF)— Ready to explore some unique antiques? Then why not head to Cottonwood Antique Mall this Saturday or Sunday afternoon?

You definitely gonna round up a couple of old things and head to this shop. The Cottonwood is considered one of the largest antique shops in Texas.

You won’t be disappointed, as the mall features a wide range of items from different eras. You’ll find furniture, clothing, jewelry, books, home decor, and more. Plus, the mall also offers a variety of services such as appraisals, restorations, and even event rentals.

Make sure to check out the website for events happening in the area, that are fun for families all year around.