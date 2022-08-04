Multiracial women doing yoga exercise with social distance for coronavirus outbreak at park outdoor – Healthy lifestyle and sport concept

DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you want to know how to live your best life? Now’s your chance with Arlington’s Aging Well Expo.

At Arlington’s Aging Well Expo, officials from across the area will be presenting important information on how to live a long and healthy life. This one-day event is geared toward people ages 50 years old and older and will feature more than 100 vendors, fitness demonstrations, health screenings, housing resources, volunteer information and more.

The expo will be at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center, located at 1200 Ballpark Way from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Registration is required. You can register for the event by clicking here. City of Arlington officials say participants who pre-register for the Aging Well Expo by 5 p.m. on Sept. 15 will get a complimentary lunch box.