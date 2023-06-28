DALLAS (KDAF) — You don’t need to attend a fancy event as your excuse to get dolled up. Stephanie Mendez recently took us to Brite Beauty!

Brite Beauty is a makeup and hair styling studio for brides and the working woman!

While their space is a great place to hold all members of a wedding party; it’s also great for a quick-weekday makeup touch-up or hair blowout. They also offer memberships for makeup and hair for busy women!

The studio includes a bridal room, a bar for hosting, a photography room and of course the main hair and makeup studio.

Check it out above!