DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re headed out to celebrate the New Year in Dallas, Molson Coors you can get free DART rides through the Coors Light Free Rides program.

Partnering with Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), residents can enjoy fare-free rides on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. until the end of service. Rides will be available on the following routes up to the CentrePort/DFW Airport rail station: paratransit, local buses, rail, TRE commuter rail service and GoLink on-demand service.

“As we embrace the new year, Molson Coors remains committed to championing alcohol

responsibility in the communities it serves. It’s an honor to contribute to the night’s festivities

across Dallas and welcome in 2024 together,” said Alison Hanrahan, community affairs

manager, Molson Coors. “By partnering with DART, our hope is to not only provide free rides,

but to foster a sense of community and responsibility as we collectively celebrate this new

chapter.”

The Free Rides program has been a cornerstone of Molson Coors’ commitment to promoting responsible celebrations. Through collaborative efforts with local mass transit, the program has extended fare-free rides to more than 8 million individuals across the U.S. During last year’s New Year’s Eve Free Rides in Dallas, nearly 28,000 individuals took advantage of complimentary transit to welcome in the new year.

“DART is more than a transit agency; we’re an integral part of the North Texas region, connecting people to moments that matter,” said Jeamy Molina, DART chief communications officer. “Partnering with Coors Light for its New Year’s Eve Free Rides program perfectly aligns with our mission of providing affordable and reliable transportation throughout the communities we serve. As our communities’ ring in the new year, we are proud to do our part to ensure everyone makes it home safe and sound.”

Molson Coors has expanded the Free Rides program over the past two years, providing increased access to free transportation options and reinforcing the company’s commitment to the communities it serves.

Dallas residents are encouraged to plan their free ride before the countdown to midnight begins. Riders can visit dart.org to review transit routes and make arrangements for their journey into 2024!