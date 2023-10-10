The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The people have spoken, and they love Ebb & Flow.

The brunch spot was named Reader’s Choice Best Brunch in the Dallas Observer’s Best of Dallas issue for the third consecutive year. To celebrate, Ebb & Flow is offering free brunch at both of their mertroplex locations.

Stop by for free brunch and $3 drinks on Oct.15 in Deep Ellum and Oct. 22 in Plano.

The free brunch menu includes:

Biscuits and Gravy served with scrambled eggs and roasted potatoes

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit served with scrambled eggs and roasted potatoes

Breakfast Tacos with bacon, sausage or veggie sausage served with roasted potatoes

Breakfast Sandwich served with roasted potatoes

Free brunch items are available one per customer, no substitutions. Free brunch is first come, first served. The full menu will also be available for purchase.

Score your favorite brunch for zero dollars, with delicious items like honey butter chicken biscuits and breakfast sandwiches on the menu. And don’t worry, there will also be discounted drinks, including $3 Mimosas, Purple Bellinis and Breakfast Shots to complete the meal.

Ebb & Flow Deep Ellum

October 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2651 Commerce St #100, Dallas, TX 75226

Ebb & Flow Plano

October 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

7300 Lone Star Dr C125, Plano, TX 75024