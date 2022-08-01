Back to school background. Stationery Supplies in the school bag. Banner design education On Yellow background.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Parents, here is your chance to score some free back-to-school supplies for the little one before the upcoming school year.

The 2022 Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair is coming back to Fair Park this Friday, Aug. 5, marking the 26th year of operation.

“For 26 years, the Mayor’s Back to School Fair has helped set up the children of Dallas for success,” as the event’s official website states.

Qualifying households

Hosted by Mayor Eric Johnson this year, this fair helps economically disadvantaged families who either live in the City of Dallas and/or have children enrolled in Dallas, prepare for the upcoming school year. You must preregister by Monday, Aug. 1!

Once the family has verified that they live in Dallas or have children enrolled in the Dallas ISD system, they must also verify that their household income is equal to or less than the 2022 Federal Poverty Guidelines. For more information on those guidelines and how to verify proof of residency, click here.

Time Slots

Here are the time slots for Friday’s fair:

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

10 a.m. to noon

noon to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com.