DALLAS (KDAF) — If you and your friends are looking for a fun and creative way to drink, Upstairs Circus in Deep Ellum is the perfect place for you.

“It’s a DIY workshop meets bar,” Manager at Upstairs Circus, Carissa Wilkerson said.

We have over 25 projects to choose from like leatherwork, concrete posters and jewelry.

Crafts to choose from:

butcher board

6-pack carrier

modern jewelry hanger

magic catch bottle opener

stone serving tray

wine bottle tumbler

The 6-pack carrier is just one of the many crafts visitors can build and paint.

Upstairs Circus isn’t just for crafty folks. Throughout the course of a DIY session, Creative Assistants walk around to help out those who need them.

Upstairs Circus recommends customers make a reservation before bringing in a party. Get in touch with Upstairs Circus DFW here.