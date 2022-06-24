DALLAS (KDAF) — If you and your friends are looking for a fun and creative way to drink, Upstairs Circus in Deep Ellum is the perfect place for you.
“It’s a DIY workshop meets bar,” Manager at Upstairs Circus, Carissa Wilkerson said.
We have over 25 projects to choose from like leatherwork, concrete posters and jewelry.
Crafts to choose from:
- butcher board
- 6-pack carrier
- modern jewelry hanger
- magic catch bottle opener
- stone serving tray
- wine bottle tumbler
Upstairs Circus isn’t just for crafty folks. Throughout the course of a DIY session, Creative Assistants walk around to help out those who need them.
Upstairs Circus recommends customers make a reservation before bringing in a party.