DALLAS (KDAF) — It is officially Springtime and many are getting caught up on their ‘spring cleaning.’ But cleanliness isn’t just about sweeping and vacuuming; cleanliness also can be applied to your body.

Roots Market in Juicery in Dallas says they are thrilled to help customers feel happy and healthy with their fresh, nutrient-dense products. Roots is a pressed juice market that offers high-quality juices, vegan and vegetarian foods, organic wines, CBD goods and fresh produce.

If you’re looking to start a juice cleanse, they offer a variety of cleanses.

The Level 1 Cleanse
Daily Juices Include:

  • Wake Up
  • Bee Well
  • Lean & Fit
  • Green Goddess
  • Liver Cleanse
  • Health Nut Almond Milk
  • Aloe Vera Chlorophyll Shot

The Level 2 Cleanse
Daily Juices Include:

  • Long Life
  • Cold Kicker
  • Hydrate
  • Joint Juice
  • Greenology
  • Health Nut

The Level 3 Cleanse
Daily Juices Include:

  • Fat Fighter
  • Skin Glow
  • Skinny Greens
  • Green Goddess
  • Go Green
  • Immune Booster
  • Aloe Vera Chlorophyll Shot

For more information, click here.