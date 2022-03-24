DALLAS (KDAF) — It is officially Springtime and many are getting caught up on their ‘spring cleaning.’ But cleanliness isn’t just about sweeping and vacuuming; cleanliness also can be applied to your body.

Roots Market in Juicery in Dallas says they are thrilled to help customers feel happy and healthy with their fresh, nutrient-dense products. Roots is a pressed juice market that offers high-quality juices, vegan and vegetarian foods, organic wines, CBD goods and fresh produce.

If you’re looking to start a juice cleanse, they offer a variety of cleanses.

The Level 1 Cleanse

Daily Juices Include:

Wake Up

Bee Well

Lean & Fit

Green Goddess

Liver Cleanse

Health Nut Almond Milk

Aloe Vera Chlorophyll Shot

The Level 2 Cleanse

Daily Juices Include:

Long Life

Cold Kicker

Hydrate

Joint Juice

Greenology

Health Nut

The Level 3 Cleanse

Daily Juices Include:

Fat Fighter

Skin Glow

Skinny Greens

Green Goddess

Go Green

Immune Booster

Aloe Vera Chlorophyll Shot

For more information, click here.