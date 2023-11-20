The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — AAA Texas is predicting that four million Texans will travel this Thanksgiving Holiday week. If you’re hitting the road, the Helpful Honda folks can help get you there!

The Helpful Honda people are visiting gas stations across North Texas to pump and pay for drivers’ gas! Blue shirts will give “tanks” to loyal Honda drivers and other lucky drivers at surprise times with complimentary fuel at gas stations in multiple cities including Dallas, Duncanville, and Garland. If you spot the helpful blue shirt, be sure to stop by for complimentary gas. Location hints will be shared on Facebook @NTXHondaDealers.

Monday, Nov. 20: Duncanville (First 100 drivers! First come, first helped) 10:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. at Kroger, 200 W Camp Wisdom Rd, Duncanville, TX 75116 Tuesday, Nov. 21: Dallas, location not yet announced Wednesday, Nov. 22: Garland, location not yet announced

Credit: North Texas Honda Dealers