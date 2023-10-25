The video above is from a previous related segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Raising Cane’s is getting into the spirit of All Hallows’ Eve with something that’s sweeter than candy – specifically, craveable Chicken Fingers and Cane’s sauce – and promises it’s not just a bunch of hocus-pocus!

On Thursday, Raising Cane’s in Waxahachie will get customers ready for Halloween by serving Box Combos with a side of tricks and treats that are fun for the whole family. From 6–9 P.M. on Oct. 26, Raising Cane’s in Waxahachie will welcome trick-or-treaters and Cane’s-sauce-eaters to its Halloween Spooktacular event that is perfect for any character in your life.

Face painting and trick-or-treat pale painting, a cotton candy station, prize giveaways, and appearances from a skeleton, witch, vampire and Frankenstein himself will set the stage for an evening full of Chicken Finger bites and frights for all.

Cane’s will also give ghouls and boys ages 12 and under who sport their best Halloween costume a FREE kid’s combo during the duration of the event.