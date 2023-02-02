A woman from Shelby, North Carolina, won two major scratch-off jackpots in just as many months. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DALLAS (KDAF) – You can always play games no matter where you and someone from another state just secured a massive payday thanks to the Texas Lottery.

The lottery reports a resident of Georgia has claimed a $1 million prize, “A Lyons, Georgia resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery ® scratch ticket game 200X Cash Blitz.”

This ticket was purchased at Seabrook Market on Highway 146 in the city of Seabrook; the winner has decided to remain anonymous.

“This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 200X Cash Blitz offers more than $145 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.68, including break-even prizes,” the lottery said.