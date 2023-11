DALLAS (KDAF) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Texas is $2.75, as of Nov. 22. This is 53 cents lower than the national average, which is currently sitting at $3.28.

This is good news for Texas drivers hitting the road for holiday travel this week.

Texas’ price is also lower than it was a year ago, when it sat at $2.97 on Thanksgiving week 2022.

You can see the averages for each Texas county on AAA’s website here.