DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to part? The Dallas Stars will be hosting gameday parties before Game 3 and Game 4 in their First Round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Calgary Flames.

The Stars will throw fans a Party on PNC Plaza starting at 6:30 p.m. before both home playoff games. It will be open to the public and will feature live entertainment from Jake Odin and the Marching Band (Game 3) and Extended Play (Game 4).

Game 3 is set for Saturday, May 7 and Game 4 is set for Monday, May 9.

The Stars say, “All fans in attendance at the game will receive a free Dallas Stars postseason rally towel, courtesy of 7-Eleven, and a special LED bracelet, courtesy of Bud Light, to be a part of the special in-arena laser light show to begin following pre-game warmup. Doors to American Airlines Center will open at 7 p.m. and all fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 8 p.m. to experience the first home playoff game since the Stars’ historic bubble run to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.”

Need more information and details on tickets for the playoff games? Click here.