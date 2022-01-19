DALLAS (KDAF) — You couldn’t pitch an icier crossover over the plate and net a goal with the jerseys the Dallas Stars donned during warmups before their game with the Montreal Canadiens.

There’s just something about those powder blues. For Texas Rangers Night at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, the Stars wore special Rangers-inspired jerseys for pregame warmups to celebrate their Texas-based friends in Major League Baseball.

Although the warmup jerseys were immaculate, the Stars fell to the Canadiens, 5-3.

(Courtesy: Dallas Stars)

