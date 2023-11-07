The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Galleria in Dallas is no stranger to tall feats, especially during the Christmas holidays.

The mall via their Instagram profile, posted the progress of putting together the nearly 100-foot tall Christmas tree with 450,00 LED lights. A tradition since the eighties, the tree takes four days and over 50 people to build.

The tree is considered the largest indoor Christmas tree in the nation. While the tree is being put together, the skate center is closed until Nov.10.

Located in the middle of the mall’s ice rink, it has become a symbol for the beginning of the holidays for many in Dallas.

Below is a video posted by the Galleria of the progress via their Instagram stories. The Grand Tree Lighting Celebration will take place at noon on Nov. 24.

The Galleria will also have other activities to get into the holiday spirit. Described as a “visual spectacle”, Snowday, is an immersive holiday experience filled with unique photo opportunities and decorated themed rooms filled with snow!

The mall also has its Santaland, where kids are able to take pictures with Santa and share their wish lists for the holiday.

There are so many other events and activities to look forward to during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, for more information, click here.