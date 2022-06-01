DALLAS (KDAF) — G.I. Joe fans, you are in for a treat.

The eleventh annual DFW G.I. Joe & Action Figure Show is coming to North Texas, Grapevine specifically, from June 10-12 at the Grapevine Convention Center.

Officials say that the entire 12,000 square foot facility will be full of action figures and accessories from hit franchises like G.I. Joe, Marvel, Star Wars and more. If you like making your own custom figures or custom edits to existing figures, there is a spotlight for you.

For all the custom collectibles enthusiasts there will be Customs Contests for action figures, vehicles and dioramas in the Adult and Junior categories.

For more information, visit dfwjoeshow.com.