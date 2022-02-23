FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF) — In honor of Black History Month, the Fort Worth Police Department is spotlighting its first Black female officer Carlas Brown.

The department tweeted, “Carlas Brown was the first Black female police officer in @fortworthpd history. ‘The sun rose and it was the beginning of a different kind of life.’ #BlackHistoryMonth.”

“My first day as a police officer on the streets of Fort Worth felt like a dream,” Carlas Brown said in a video on the department’s page.

