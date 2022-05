FRISCO, Tx (KDAF) — Looking for a way to beat the heat? Much to no one’s surprise, North Texas has you covered.

Why not take a trip down to Frisco? According to city officials, there are plenty of opportunities to get outside, 49 to be exact.

Spanning 1,600 acres, parks include dog parks, disc golf parks, spray parks, recreational sports parks and did we mention the largest skate park in Texas.

