FULL LIST: Winter weather causes schools to close or delay due to winter weather

DALLAS (KDAF) – School districts across North Texas canceled or delayed school on Thursday due to winter weather. You can see a full list below:
A
Advantage Academy Grand Prairie East
Closed Thursday
Advantage Academy Grand Prairie West
Closed Thursday
Advantage Academy North Duncanville
Closed Thursday
Advantage Academy Waxahachie
Closed Thursday
Aledo ISD
2 Hour Delay
All Saints’ Episcopal School
Closed Thursday
All Saints Catholic-FW
Closed Thursday
Allen ISD
Closed Thursday
Alvarado ISD
Closed Thursday
Alvord ISD
10am Start Buses Delayed
Anna ISD
Closed Thursday
Arlington Charities, Inc
Closed Thursday
Arlington ISD
Closed Thursday
Athens ISD
Closed Thursday
Avalon ISD
Closed Thursday
Azle ISD
2 Hour Delay
B
Benbrook Water Authority
Delayed Opening
Bishop Dunne Catholic School
Virtual Learning Only
Blooming Grove ISD
2 Hour Delay
Blue Ridge ISD
2 Hour Delay
Blum ISD
10am Start Buses Delayed
Boles ISD
Closed
Bonham ISD
Closed Thursday
Boyd ISD
10am Start Buses Delayed
Bridgeport ISD
2 Hour Delay
Brighter Horizons Academy
Virtual Learning Only
Burleson ISD
Closed Thursday
C
Caddo Mills ISD
Closed Thursday
Campbell ISD
Closed Thursday
Canton ISD
Closed Thursday
Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD
Closed
Castleberry ISD
10am Start Buses Delayed
Cedar Hill ISD
Closed Thursday
Celeste ISD
10am Start Buses Delayed
Celeste ISD
Closed
Celeste ISD
All Activities Canceled
Celina ISD
2 Hour Delay
Chapel Hil Academy Elementary School
All Activities Canceled
Chico ISD
2 Hour Delay
Chico ISD
Buses Run 2 Hours Late
Children’s Treehouse Buckingham
Closed Thursday
Children’s University
Closed Thursday
Christ Chapel Bible Church
Closed Thursday
Citizens Development Center
Closed Thursday
CitySquare
Closed Thursday
City of Granbury
Closed
City of Irving
Delayed Start 10am
City of Rowlett
2 Hour Delay
City of Waxahachie
Delayed Start 10am
Clarksville ISD
2 Hour Delay
Cleburne ISD
Closed Thursday
Collin County Community College
Virtual Learning Only
Collin County Gov’t Office
Delayed Start 10am
Collin County Gov’t Office
Closed
Collinsville ISD
2 Hour Delay
Community ISD
Closed Thursday
Concorde Career College
Day Classes Canceled
Construction Education Foundation
Evening Classes Canceled
Corsicana ISD
Closed Thursday
Cortiva Institute
Classes Canceled
Country Club Active Learning School
Closed
Country Day School of Arlington
Closed Thursday
Country Day School of Arlington
All Activities Canceled
Crandall ISD
Closed Thursday
Criswell College
Closed Thursday
Crossroads Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
Crosstimbers Academy Charter School
2 Hour Delay
Crowley ISD
Closed Thursday
Crown of Life Lutheran School
Closed
D
Da Vinci School
Classes Canceled
Dallas Christian College
12 Noon Start
Dallas Christian School
Closed Thursday
Dallas College
Virtual Learning Only
Dallas County Offices
Only Essential Personnel Report
Dallas ISD
Virtual Learning Only
Dawson ISD
10 a.m. Start
Decatur ISD
2 Hour Delay
Desoto ISD
Virtual Learning Only
Discovery School of Mesquite
Closed Thursday
Dodd City ISD
Closed Thursday
Duncanville ISD
Closed Thursday
E
ECIA-Rowlett
Virtual Learning Only
ECIA – Royse City
Virtual Learning Only
ECIA-Sunnyvale
Virtual Learning Only
Edgewood Public Schools
Closed Thursday
Ennis ISD
Virtual Learning Only
Episcopal School-Dallas
Closed
Eustace ISD
Closed Thursday
Everman ISD
Closed Thursday
Evolution Academy Charter School
Closed Thursday
F
Fairhill School Dallas
Closed
Fannindel ISD
Virtual Learning Only
Farmersville ISD
Closed Thursday
Fellowship Academy OCBF
Closed Thursday
Ferris Christian Academy
All Activities Canceled
Firewheel Christian Academy
Closed
Forney ISD
Closed
Fort Worth Academy
Closed
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts
Closed Thursday
Fort Worth ISD
Virtual Learning Only
G
Gainesville ISD
Virtual Learning Only
Garland Christian Academy
Closed
Garland ISD
Closed Thursday
Gateway Charter Academy School District
Virtual Learning Only
Glen Rose ISD
Closed Thursday
Godley ISD
Closed Thursday
Golden Rule Charter Schools
Virtual Learning Only
Good Shepherd Episcopal School
Closed Thursday
Grace Academy of Dallas
Closed
Grand Prairie ISD
Closed
Grandview ISD
Closed
Great Hearts Lakeside
Closed
Greenhill School
Closed
Greenville Christian School
Closed Thursday
H
Hamilton ISD
Closed Thursday
Harmony Public Schools DFW
Virtual Learning Only
Head Start of Greater Dallas
Virtual Learning Only
Heritage Christian Academy – Rockwall
Closed Thursday
Heritage School of Texas
Closed
Highland Park ISD
Virtual Learning Only
Hill College Hill County Campus
2 Hour Delay
Hill College Hill County Campus
Closed Thursday
Hill College Johnson County Campus
Closed Thursday
Hill College Johnson County Campus
2 Hour Delay
Hill College at Burleson
2 Hour Delay
Hill College at Burleson
Closed Thursday
Hill School of Fort Worth
Virtual Learning Only
Hillsboro ISD
10am Start Buses Delayed
Hockaday School
Closed
Holy Family School
Closed Thursday
Honey Grove ISD
Closed Thursday
Hope Works Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
I
Imagine International Academy of North Texas
Closed Thursday
Irving ISD
Closed Thursday
Italy ISD
Closed Thursday
Itasca ISD
10 a.m. Start
J
JPS Health Centers and Clinics
Opening at 10 a.m.
Jags Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
Jean Massieu Academy
Virtual Learning Only
Joshua Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
Joshua ISD
Closed Thursday
K
Kauffman Leadership Academy
Closed Thursday
Kaufman ISD
Closed
Keene ISD
Closed Thursday
Kemp ISD
Closed Thursday
Kemp ISD
Closed
Kemp ISD
2 Hour Delay
Kennedale ISD
Virtual Learning Only
Kerens ISD
Closed Thursday
Key School Inc.
Virtual Learning Only
Kid Carriage Transportation LLC
Closed Thursday
Kids R Kids #54 Arlington
Closed
L
LaPoynor ISD
2 Hour Delay
Lake Worth ISD
2 Hour Delay
Lancaster ISD
Closed Thursday
Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy Mesquite
Virtual Learning Only
Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy Plano
Virtual Learning Only
Lena Pope Early Learning Center
Closed
Liberty Christian School
Virtual Learning Only
Life School – All Campuses
Closed Thursday
Light Farms Montessori
Closed
Lil Images of Blessings CLC
Closed Thursday
Lindsay ISD
Virtual Learning Only
Lipan ISD
Closed Thursday
Little People Academy-Fort Worth
Closed
Little Steps Academy
Closed Thursday
Lovejoy ISD
Classes Canceled
Lumin East Dallas Community School
Virtual Learning Only
Lumin Lindsley Park Community School
Virtual Learning Only
M
Mabank ISD
Closed
Magical Moments Daycare Center
Closed
Malakoff ISD
Closed
Mansfield City Hall
Closed Thursday
Mansfield ISD
Closed Thursday
McKinney ISD
Closed Thursday
Meals On Wheels-Tarrant CO.
Closed
Medical Professional Institute, LCC – Ennis
Classes Canceled
Melissa ISD
Closed Thursday
Merrimac Daycare
Closed
Mesquite ISD
Closed Thursday
Midlothian ISD
Closed Thursday
Milford ISD
Closed Thursday
Millsap ISD
10am Start Buses Delayed
Montessori School of North Dallas
Closed
Montessori School on Camp Bowie
All Activities Canceled
Mountain Valley Child Development Center
Closed Thursday
Muenster ISD
Buses Run 2 Hours Late
N
Navarro College
Closed
Navarro College Mexia
Closed
Navarro College Midlothian
Closed
Navarro College Waxahachie
Closed
New Age Montessori School
Closed Thursday
New Horizons Academy – Red Oak
Closed Thursday
Newman International Academy of Arlington
Closed Thursday
Nolan Catholic High School
Virtual Learning Only
North Dallas Adventist Academy
Virtual Learning Only
North Lamar ISD
10am Start Buses Delayed
North Lamar ISD
Closed
O
Oak Hill Academy
Virtual Learning Only
Our Lady/Victory
Closed Thursday
Our Savior Lutheran Church & Preschool
Closed
Ovilla Christian School
Closed Thursday
P
Pace and Ross Learning Center
Closed Thursday
Palmer ISD
Closed Thursday
Paradise ISD
2 Hour Delay
Paris ISD
2 Hour Delay
Paris Junior College
Closed Thursday
Parish Episcopal School
Closed Thursday
Parker-Chase Center Plano
Closed Thursday
Peaster ISD
2 Hour Delay
Plano ISD
Closed Thursday
Preston Meadows Montessori
Closed
Prestonwood Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
Prestonwood Christian Academy North Campus
Closed Thursday
Primrose School of Rockwall
Closed
Princeton ISD
Closed
Prosper ISD
Closed Thursday
Providence Christian
Closed Thursday
Q
Quinlan ISD
Closed
R
Rains ISD
Closed
Red Oak ISD
Closed Thursday
Rice ISD
Closed Thursday
Richardson ISD
Closed
Rio Vista ISD
10am Start Buses Delayed
Rockwall County Government
Closed
Rockwall ISD
Closed Thursday
Royse City ISD
Closed Thursday
S
SBA Disaster Assistance
Closed
Saint Andrew Catholic School
Virtual Learning Only
Saint Rita-Fort Worth
Closed Thursday
Sherman ISD
Virtual Learning Only
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
2 Hour Delay
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Offices Closed
Spring Creek Academy
Closed Thursday
Springhill Montessori
Closed Thursday
Springtown ISD
2 Hour Delay
St. Anthony Academy
Closed
St. John’s Episcopal School-Dallas
Virtual Learning Only
St. Maria Goretti School
Virtual Learning Only
St. Mark’s School of Texas
Closed Thursday
St. Mark Catholic School
Virtual Learning Only
St. Paul’s Preparatory Academy
Closed
St. Paul Lutheran School
2 Hour Delay
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School
Closed Thursday
Starpoint and Kinderfrogs @ TCU Lab School
Closed
Stonegate Christian Academy
Closed
Sulphur Springs ISD
Closed
Sunnyvale ISD
Closed Thursday
T
TTUHSC School of Pharmacy
2 Hour Delay
Tarleton State University Fort Worth Campus
Closed Thursday
Tarleton State University Midlothian Campus
Closed Thursday
Tarleton State University Stephenville
Closed Thursday
Tarleton State University Waco Campus
Closed Thursday
Tarrant County College
Virtual Learning Only
Temple Christian Fort Worth
Closed
Terrell ISD
Closed
Texas A&M College of Dentistry
Closed Thursday
Texas School of the Arts
Closed Thursday
Texas Wesleyan University
Closed Thursday
Texas Woman’s University Dallas Campus
Delayed Opening
Texas Woman’s University Denton Campus
Delayed Opening
The Cambridge School of Dallas
Closed
The Einstein School
Virtual Learning Only
The Oakridge School Arlington
Closed Thursday
The Winston School
Closed
Tom Bean ISD
9am Start Buses Delayed
Town of Prosper
Offices Closed
Trail Lake Montessori
Closed Thursday
Treetop School
Closed
Trinidad ISD
Closed
Trinity Basin Preparatory
Closed
Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill
Closed Thursday
Trinity Christian Academy – Willow Park
Delayed Start 10am
Trinity Valley Community College Athens
Closed
Trinity Valley Community College Terrell
Closed
Trinity Valley School
Closed
Trinity Valley School
Delayed Start 10am
U
Universal Academy-Coppell
Virtual Learning Only
Universal Academy-Irving
Virtual Learning Only
University United Methodist CDC
Closed
University of Texas-Arlington
Closed Thursday
Uplift Ascend Preparatory
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift Elevate Preparatory
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift Gradus Preparatory
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift Grand Preparatory
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift Hampton Preparatory
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift Heights Preparatory
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift Infinity Preparatory
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift Luna Preparatory – Primary
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift Luna Secondary
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift Meridian Preparatory
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift Mighty Preparatory
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift North Hills Preparatory
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift Peak Preparatory School
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift Pinnacle Preparatory
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift Summit International
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift Triumph Preparatory
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift White Rock Hills Preparatory
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift Williams Preparatory
Virtual Learning Only
Uplift Wisdom Preparatory
Virtual Learning Only
V
Venus ISD
Virtual Learning Only
Village Tech Schools
Virtual Learning Only
W
Waypoint Montessori School
Closed
Weatherford Christian School
2 Hour Delay
Weatherford College
12 Noon Start
Weatherford ISD
2 Hour Delay
White Settlement ISD
2 Hour Delay
Willow Montessori Academy
Closed Thursday
Wills Point ISD
Closed Thursday
Wolfe City ISD
2 Hour Delay
Wylie ISD
Closed Thursday