FULL LIST: Winter weather causes schools to close or delay due to winter weather

Local
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (KDAF) – School districts across North Texas canceled or delayed school on Thursday due to winter weather. You can see a full list below:

A

Advantage Academy Grand Prairie East

Closed Thursday

Advantage Academy Grand Prairie West

Closed Thursday

Advantage Academy North Duncanville

Closed Thursday

Advantage Academy Waxahachie

Closed Thursday

Aledo ISD

2 Hour Delay

All Saints’ Episcopal School

Closed Thursday

All Saints Catholic-FW

Closed Thursday

Allen ISD

Closed Thursday

Alvarado ISD

Closed Thursday

Alvord ISD

10am Start Buses Delayed

Anna ISD

Closed Thursday

Arlington Charities, Inc

Closed Thursday

Arlington ISD

Closed Thursday

Athens ISD

Closed Thursday

Avalon ISD

Closed Thursday

Azle ISD

2 Hour Delay

B

Benbrook Water Authority

Delayed Opening

Bishop Dunne Catholic School

Virtual Learning Only

Blooming Grove ISD

2 Hour Delay

Blue Ridge ISD

2 Hour Delay

Blum ISD

10am Start Buses Delayed

Boles ISD

Closed

Bonham ISD

Closed Thursday

Boyd ISD

10am Start Buses Delayed

Bridgeport ISD

2 Hour Delay

Brighter Horizons Academy

Virtual Learning Only

Burleson ISD

Closed Thursday

C

Caddo Mills ISD

Closed Thursday

Campbell ISD

Closed Thursday

Canton ISD

Closed Thursday

Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD

Closed

Castleberry ISD

10am Start Buses Delayed

Cedar Hill ISD

Closed Thursday

Celeste ISD

10am Start Buses Delayed

Celeste ISD

Closed

Celeste ISD

All Activities Canceled

Celina ISD

2 Hour Delay

Chapel Hil Academy Elementary School

All Activities Canceled

Chico ISD

2 Hour Delay

Chico ISD

Buses Run 2 Hours Late

Children’s Treehouse Buckingham

Closed Thursday

Children’s University

Closed Thursday

Christ Chapel Bible Church

Closed Thursday

Citizens Development Center

Closed Thursday

CitySquare

Closed Thursday

City of Granbury

Closed

City of Irving

Delayed Start 10am

City of Rowlett

2 Hour Delay

City of Waxahachie

Delayed Start 10am

Clarksville ISD

2 Hour Delay

Cleburne ISD

Closed Thursday

Collin County Community College

Virtual Learning Only

Collin County Gov’t Office

Delayed Start 10am

Collin County Gov’t Office

Closed

Collinsville ISD

2 Hour Delay

Community ISD

Closed Thursday

Concorde Career College

Day Classes Canceled

Construction Education Foundation

Evening Classes Canceled

Corsicana ISD

Closed Thursday

Cortiva Institute

Classes Canceled

Country Club Active Learning School

Closed

Country Day School of Arlington

Closed Thursday

Country Day School of Arlington

All Activities Canceled

Crandall ISD

Closed Thursday

Criswell College

Closed Thursday

Crossroads Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

Crosstimbers Academy Charter School

2 Hour Delay

Crowley ISD

Closed Thursday

Crown of Life Lutheran School

Closed

D

Da Vinci School

Classes Canceled

Dallas Christian College

12 Noon Start

Dallas Christian School

Closed Thursday

Dallas College

Virtual Learning Only

Dallas County Offices

Only Essential Personnel Report

Dallas ISD

Virtual Learning Only

Dawson ISD

10 a.m. Start

Decatur ISD

2 Hour Delay

Desoto ISD

Virtual Learning Only

Discovery School of Mesquite

Closed Thursday

Dodd City ISD

Closed Thursday

Duncanville ISD

Closed Thursday

E

ECIA-Rowlett

Virtual Learning Only

ECIA – Royse City

Virtual Learning Only

ECIA-Sunnyvale

Virtual Learning Only

Edgewood Public Schools

Closed Thursday

Ennis ISD

Virtual Learning Only

Episcopal School-Dallas

Closed

Eustace ISD

Closed Thursday

Everman ISD

Closed Thursday

Evolution Academy Charter School

Closed Thursday

F

Fairhill School Dallas

Closed

Fannindel ISD

Virtual Learning Only

Farmersville ISD

Closed Thursday

Fellowship Academy OCBF

Closed Thursday

Ferris Christian Academy

All Activities Canceled

Firewheel Christian Academy

Closed

Forney ISD

Closed

Fort Worth Academy

Closed

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts

Closed Thursday

Fort Worth ISD

Virtual Learning Only

G

Gainesville ISD

Virtual Learning Only

Garland Christian Academy

Closed

Garland ISD

Closed Thursday

Gateway Charter Academy School District

Virtual Learning Only

Glen Rose ISD

Closed Thursday

Godley ISD

Closed Thursday

Golden Rule Charter Schools

Virtual Learning Only

Good Shepherd Episcopal School

Closed Thursday

Grace Academy of Dallas

Closed

Grand Prairie ISD

Closed

Grandview ISD

Closed

Great Hearts Lakeside

Closed

Greenhill School

Closed

Greenville Christian School

Closed Thursday

H

Hamilton ISD

Closed Thursday

Harmony Public Schools DFW

Virtual Learning Only

Head Start of Greater Dallas

Virtual Learning Only

Heritage Christian Academy – Rockwall

Closed Thursday

Heritage School of Texas

Closed

Highland Park ISD

Virtual Learning Only

Hill College Hill County Campus

2 Hour Delay

Hill College Hill County Campus

Closed Thursday

Hill College Johnson County Campus

Closed Thursday

Hill College Johnson County Campus

2 Hour Delay

Hill College at Burleson

2 Hour Delay

Hill College at Burleson

Closed Thursday

Hill School of Fort Worth

Virtual Learning Only

Hillsboro ISD

10am Start Buses Delayed

Hockaday School

Closed

Holy Family School

Closed Thursday

Honey Grove ISD

Closed Thursday

Hope Works Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

I

Imagine International Academy of North Texas

Closed Thursday

Irving ISD

Closed Thursday

Italy ISD

Closed Thursday

Itasca ISD

10 a.m. Start

J

JPS Health Centers and Clinics

Opening at 10 a.m.

Jags Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

Jean Massieu Academy

Virtual Learning Only

Joshua Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

Joshua ISD

Closed Thursday

K

Kauffman Leadership Academy

Closed Thursday

Kaufman ISD

Closed

Keene ISD

Closed Thursday

Kemp ISD

Closed Thursday

Kemp ISD

Closed

Kemp ISD

2 Hour Delay

Kennedale ISD

Virtual Learning Only

Kerens ISD

Closed Thursday

Key School Inc.

Virtual Learning Only

Kid Carriage Transportation LLC

Closed Thursday

Kids R Kids #54 Arlington

Closed

L

LaPoynor ISD

2 Hour Delay

Lake Worth ISD

2 Hour Delay

Lancaster ISD

Closed Thursday

Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy Mesquite

Virtual Learning Only

Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy Plano

Virtual Learning Only

Lena Pope Early Learning Center

Closed

Liberty Christian School

Virtual Learning Only

Life School – All Campuses

Closed Thursday

Light Farms Montessori

Closed

Lil Images of Blessings CLC

Closed Thursday

Lindsay ISD

Virtual Learning Only

Lipan ISD

Closed Thursday

Little People Academy-Fort Worth

Closed

Little Steps Academy

Closed Thursday

Lovejoy ISD

Classes Canceled

Lumin East Dallas Community School

Virtual Learning Only

Lumin Lindsley Park Community School

Virtual Learning Only

M

Mabank ISD

Closed

Magical Moments Daycare Center

Closed

Malakoff ISD

Closed

Mansfield City Hall

Closed Thursday

Mansfield ISD

Closed Thursday

McKinney ISD

Closed Thursday

Meals On Wheels-Tarrant CO.

Closed

Medical Professional Institute, LCC – Ennis

Classes Canceled

Melissa ISD

Closed Thursday

Merrimac Daycare

Closed

Mesquite ISD

Closed Thursday

Midlothian ISD

Closed Thursday

Milford ISD

Closed Thursday

Millsap ISD

10am Start Buses Delayed

Montessori School of North Dallas

Closed

Montessori School on Camp Bowie

All Activities Canceled

Mountain Valley Child Development Center

Closed Thursday

Muenster ISD

Buses Run 2 Hours Late

N

Navarro College

Closed

Navarro College Mexia

Closed

Navarro College Midlothian

Closed

Navarro College Waxahachie

Closed

New Age Montessori School

Closed Thursday

New Horizons Academy – Red Oak

Closed Thursday

Newman International Academy of Arlington

Closed Thursday

Nolan Catholic High School

Virtual Learning Only

North Dallas Adventist Academy

Virtual Learning Only

North Lamar ISD

10am Start Buses Delayed

North Lamar ISD

Closed

O

Oak Hill Academy

Virtual Learning Only

Our Lady/Victory

Closed Thursday

Our Savior Lutheran Church & Preschool

Closed

Ovilla Christian School

Closed Thursday

P

Pace and Ross Learning Center

Closed Thursday

Palmer ISD

Closed Thursday

Paradise ISD

2 Hour Delay

Paris ISD

2 Hour Delay

Paris Junior College

Closed Thursday

Parish Episcopal School

Closed Thursday

Parker-Chase Center Plano

Closed Thursday

Peaster ISD

2 Hour Delay

Plano ISD

Closed Thursday

Preston Meadows Montessori

Closed

Prestonwood Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

Prestonwood Christian Academy North Campus

Closed Thursday

Primrose School of Rockwall

Closed

Princeton ISD

Closed

Prosper ISD

Closed Thursday

Providence Christian

Closed Thursday

Q

Quinlan ISD

Closed

R

Rains ISD

Closed

Red Oak ISD

Closed Thursday

Rice ISD

Closed Thursday

Richardson ISD

Closed

Rio Vista ISD

10am Start Buses Delayed

Rockwall County Government

Closed

Rockwall ISD

Closed Thursday

Royse City ISD

Closed Thursday

S

SBA Disaster Assistance

Closed

Saint Andrew Catholic School

Virtual Learning Only

Saint Rita-Fort Worth

Closed Thursday

Sherman ISD

Virtual Learning Only

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

2 Hour Delay

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Offices Closed

Spring Creek Academy

Closed Thursday

Springhill Montessori

Closed Thursday

Springtown ISD

2 Hour Delay

St. Anthony Academy

Closed

St. John’s Episcopal School-Dallas

Virtual Learning Only

St. Maria Goretti School

Virtual Learning Only

St. Mark’s School of Texas

Closed Thursday

St. Mark Catholic School

Virtual Learning Only

St. Paul’s Preparatory Academy

Closed

St. Paul Lutheran School

2 Hour Delay

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School

Closed Thursday

Starpoint and Kinderfrogs @ TCU Lab School

Closed

Stonegate Christian Academy

Closed

Sulphur Springs ISD

Closed

Sunnyvale ISD

Closed Thursday

T

TTUHSC School of Pharmacy

2 Hour Delay

Tarleton State University Fort Worth Campus

Closed Thursday

Tarleton State University Midlothian Campus

Closed Thursday

Tarleton State University Stephenville

Closed Thursday

Tarleton State University Waco Campus

Closed Thursday

Tarrant County College

Virtual Learning Only

Temple Christian Fort Worth

Closed

Terrell ISD

Closed

Texas A&M College of Dentistry

Closed Thursday

Texas School of the Arts

Closed Thursday

Texas Wesleyan University

Closed Thursday

Texas Woman’s University Dallas Campus

Delayed Opening

Texas Woman’s University Denton Campus

Delayed Opening

The Cambridge School of Dallas

Closed

The Einstein School

Virtual Learning Only

The Oakridge School Arlington

Closed Thursday

The Winston School

Closed

Tom Bean ISD

9am Start Buses Delayed

Town of Prosper

Offices Closed

Trail Lake Montessori

Closed Thursday

Treetop School

Closed

Trinidad ISD

Closed

Trinity Basin Preparatory

Closed

Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill

Closed Thursday

Trinity Christian Academy – Willow Park

Delayed Start 10am

Trinity Valley Community College Athens

Closed

Trinity Valley Community College Terrell

Closed

Trinity Valley School

Closed

Trinity Valley School

Delayed Start 10am

U

Universal Academy-Coppell

Virtual Learning Only

Universal Academy-Irving

Virtual Learning Only

University United Methodist CDC

Closed

University of Texas-Arlington

Closed Thursday

Uplift Ascend Preparatory

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift Elevate Preparatory

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift Gradus Preparatory

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift Grand Preparatory

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift Hampton Preparatory

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift Heights Preparatory

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift Infinity Preparatory

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift Luna Preparatory – Primary

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift Luna Secondary

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift Meridian Preparatory

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift Mighty Preparatory

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift North Hills Preparatory

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift Peak Preparatory School

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift Pinnacle Preparatory

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift Summit International

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift Triumph Preparatory

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift White Rock Hills Preparatory

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift Williams Preparatory

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift Wisdom Preparatory

Virtual Learning Only

V

Venus ISD

Virtual Learning Only

Village Tech Schools

Virtual Learning Only

W

Waypoint Montessori School

Closed

Weatherford Christian School

2 Hour Delay

Weatherford College

12 Noon Start

Weatherford ISD

2 Hour Delay

White Settlement ISD

2 Hour Delay

Willow Montessori Academy

Closed Thursday

Wills Point ISD

Closed Thursday

Wolfe City ISD

2 Hour Delay

Wylie ISD

Closed Thursday

