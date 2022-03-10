DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day another flight route out of Dallas-Fort Worth Airport was announced, this time by Frontier Airlines.

If you’re ever feeling like a trip to Cleveland, Ohio, you can now fly out of North Texas. Frontier Airlines will begin three-time weekly service from DFW to Cleveland on June 16.

This move comes along with several other new routes the airline has added to several airports across the country. The introductory fare will be $99, which must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 15.

“We are excited to announce additional growth to our international network with flights to Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico from Las Vegas,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We are also significantly growing in Philadelphia and Raleigh-Durham as part of this major expansion of service as we get ready for an extremely busy spring and summer travel season. Consumers are ready to travel and we encourage them to take advantage of our ultra-low fares and friendly service to popular destinations across the U.S. and beyond.”

You can read more about Frontier’s announcement of 27 new nonstop routes along with two additional international destinations here.