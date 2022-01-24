DALLAS (KDAF) – Soon, a South Texas city will no longer be home to the world’s largest convenience store. The Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels holds the record as the largest convenience store in the world at 66,335 square feet, but soon, that record will be trumped by a new location in East Tennessee.

As reported by CW33 sister station, WATE in Knoxville, a new record-setting 74,000 square foot Buc-ee’s is being built in Sevierville, Tennessee.

The travel center broke ground at the 200-acre plot of land in Sevierville, owned by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in the fall of 2021, and will look to open up sometime in the next year or so.

Buc-ee’s also has a store going up down the interstate from Sevierville in Crossville and recently opened one up in Calhoun, Georgia.

Fun fact: Not only does Buc-ee’s operate the largest convenience store in the world, but it also has the longest car wash in the world at 255 feet of conveyor in Katy, Texas.