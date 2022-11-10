DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is approaching. It is time to put away your jack-o-lanterns and begin pivoting to the holidays.

Now we have to look forward to Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas. Here is when the holiday season is coming to select malls in North Texas:

Firewheel Town Center

This season, the community can experience A Garland Christmas at Firewheel with the City of Garland’s annual tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, December 1st from 5:30pm – 8:30pm. Bring the whole family to enjoy complimentary live entertainment, festive food trucks, photos with Santa, kid-friendly activities and more! Guests who RSVP here early will be entered to receive a $300 Simon Amex gift card. Then on Sunday, December 4th, families can visit Santa in a sensory-friendly environment for exclusive photo opportunities with Caring Santa. Reservations must be made here in advance.

Santa Arrival: Friday, November 18th

Caring Santa Arrival: Sunday, December 4th

Black Friday Hours: 6:00am – 9:00pm

Allen Premium Outlets

As shoppers look for festive deals this season, Allen Premium Outlets welcomes new retail additions to the property including Windsor, Lovisa and Karl Lagerfeld. Where there is something for everyone, seek holiday gift ideas for the whole family from stores like Polo Ralph Lauren, Nike, The North Face, H&M and Tory Burch.

Black Friday Hours: 6:00am – 9:00pm

North East Mall

North East Mall invites the community to welcome Santa’s arrival this holiday season on Saturday, November 19th. Capture photo moments with the family by reserving a spot here. Then on Sunday, December 4th, families can experience exclusive photo opportunities with Caring Santa, where children with special needs and their families will have the chance to enjoy holiday photo moments in a safe environment. Reservations can be made here.

Santa Arrival: Saturday, November 19th

Caring Santa Arrival: Sunday, December 4th

Black Friday Hours: 6:00am – 9:00pm

Grand Prairie Premium Outlets

Gifting to an adventure seeker or fashion admirer, Grand Prairie Premium Outlets has something for the whole family with brands including Michael Kors, Polo Ralph Lauren, Kate Spade, J.Crew and Coach, in addition to Kokee Tea coming soon to the property. Wrapped and tied with a bow, shoppers can experience the ultimate holiday deals this year. And for those early risers, the property will be open on Black Friday from 6:00am – 9:00pm. A festive gift guide can be found here.