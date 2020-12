ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — Composer, arranger, and UT Arlington professor Jamar Jones is a musician that has played or worked for some of the biggest and best artists in music such as Patti LaBelle, Jay Z, Beyoncè, Boyz II Men, and more.

His newest release, Sunday Morning at the Piano with Quennel Gaskin is a more than just a jazz masterpiece. Jones says the music is dedicated to anyone who has lost a father.

Sunday Morning at the Piano can be heard on Apple Music and other streaming platforms.