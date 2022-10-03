DALLAS (KDAF) — The State Fair of Texas means so much to many people in the Lone Star State. For North Texans it may be a 30-minute drive to Fair Park; however, to everyone else in Texas, the State Fair is an adventure that costs a lot of time and money.

So in the spirit of making sure that this special moment is the best experience ever, we have talked to the experts with the nation’s longest-running state fair. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s State Fair of Texas.

Parking

As we all know in North Texas, traffic can be crazy in Dallas. Rest assured there are a lot of options when it comes to parking and transportation to the fairgrounds.

If you want to drive to the fair yourself, Karissa Condoianis, senior vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas, recommends you put “Fair Park” or “State Fair of Texas” in your navigation service. Here’s the tip, Condoianis recommends taking exit 48A toward Haskell to get to the best parking spots around the fairgrounds.

For those who want to try out other methods of transportation, there are plenty of rideshare services in Dallas with great drop-off and pickup locations along the fairgrounds. Or, what Condoianis says is “even better” is taking the DART green line.

What are the best days for families to go to the State Fair?

State Fair officials recommend the middle of the week as the best day for families to go to the State Fair. Those days typically are the least busy days for the State Fair.

Wednesday mornings are “Sensory Friendly” mornings for people with sensory-related concerns. During these mornings, officials turn the lights down and lower the volume on any music or noises that may be present on the grounds.

Discounts

“It’s very hard to pay full price to come to the State Fair of Texas,” Condoianis says.

If you have any extra food cans laying around, you may want to hear about this deal. Every Wednesday, if you bring five canned food items to the fairgrounds, you can get admission to the fair for only $5. Talk about a deal!

If you are a night owl, there’s also a discount for you. After 5 p.m., everyone qualifies for the kid’s ticket prices, no matter the age. This deal is perfect for people who don’t necessarily want to make an entire day trip out of the fair and just want to spend a night at Fair Park.

“So everybody is a kid after 5 p.m.,” Condoianis said.

What all can you bring out to the fair?

We get it, sometimes food vendor prices can be a lot and if that isn’t the main attraction to the State Fair of Texas for you, then here are all the things you are allowed to bring with you inside the fairgrounds:

Water

Snacks

Coolers (glass, alcohol, and silverware are not permitted)

Plasticware

Old State Fair coupons (coupons are good year after year)

Fans

Sunscreen

Portable chargers

For more information, visit bigtex.com.