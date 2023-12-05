The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — As social media develops it has become a source for home renovation inspiration.

When it comes to Texas, recent data shows that Texans are obsessed with kitchen renovations. Real estate experts at AgentAdvice.com revealed the top eight most popular home renovation projects.

The experts revealed the top ten US states spending the most on home improvements by analyzing data detailing expenditures per household on home improvements from the Census Business Builder.

According to the study, Kitchen renovations are the most popular home improvement projects in the US, with 1.8 million Instagram posts with the hashtag #kitchenrenovation. Bathroom renovations come in second place, with 1.4 million Instagram posts featuring the hashtag #bathroomrenovation.

“The heart of the home, the kitchen, continues to be a source of pride for homeowners seeking both functionality and aesthetics,” the study mentioned. On average Texans spend $3,397.14 on renovations, according to the data.