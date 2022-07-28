DALLAS (KDAF) — FC Dallas and Toyota Stadium have a new chef in town and she’s bringing the heat along with some refreshing flavors to its mid-summer menu. That menu is set to launch on July 30 when FC Dallas hosts LA Galaxy in Frisco.

The Legends Hospitality team at the venue is now headed by Executive Chef Erika Dabney alongside general manager Kristy Remel. FC Dallas says, “Chef Dabney was appointed Executive Chef of the Stadium, while former Executive Chef Rex Turner has been appointed District Chef for Legends Hospitality guiding the culinary for Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas and The Star in Frisco, the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters.”

Toyota Stadium tweeted a video of its new Executive Chef Erika Dabney as she showcased some additions to the venue’s menu during FC Dallas’ 27th Major League Soccer season, “Brand new eats coming to Toyota Stadium! FC Dallas introduced Toyota Stadium’s new Executive Chef Erika Dabney at a special showcase of new mid-summer culinary additions in the midst of the team’s 27th MLS season today.”

Sneak peak at the new menu:

Jerk Spiced Chips with Pineapple Salsa: Casa M Spice Co Jerked Chain dusted tortilla chips with a side of cool house-made pineapple salsa

Location: StadiumDrop, Winners Club Concessions, Gallagher Club

Chorizo Nachos: spicy chorizo, pickled radishes, jalapeño queso, sour cream, fresh cilantro, onions and tomatoes on top of crispy corn tortilla chips

Location: Winners Club

Greek Chicken Bowl: fresh diced cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese sauce on top of a bed of fresh lettuce, served with a side of crispy house made pita chips, tzatziki sauce and lemon vinaigrette

Location: Winners Club

Monster Burger: fresh beef patty topped with crispy chicken tenders, cheesy mozzarella sticks, drenched in honey mustard on a brioche roll*

Location:* Burgers and More, Chef’s Kitchen

Baked Bean and Brisket Dog: all-beef hot dog topped with sweet baked beans, house smoked BBQ brisket and crunchy potato chips

Location: Bent Buckle

Smoked Turkey Baked Potato: warm baked potato stuffed with Casa M Spice Co Pecking Order seasoned turkey, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, sweet and smokey BBQ sauce topped with chopped green onion

Location: Bent Buckle